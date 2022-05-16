Robert A. Stever, 70, a longtime rural Racine, MN resident died on Sunday (May 8, 2022), following a short illness with cancer, at Mayo Clinic Rochester – Methodist Campus.

Bob was born August 11, 1951 in Winona, MN to Arnold and Beth (Thompson) Stever. He moved with his family to Lewiston, MN, where he grew up, attended Lewiston schools, graduating from Lewiston H.S. in 1969. He was an employee with Northwestern Bell and worked as a farm laborer for area farmers for several years. Bob was married on July 25, 1981 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN to Julie Bestland. The couple lived in Stewartville until 1986, when they moved to their farmstead in rural Racine, where they raised their boys and have continued to make their home. Bob had a long career as a telephone installer and repair technician starting with Northwestern Bell which eventually became Qwest Communications at the time of Bob’s retirement. He then was employed driving truck for several years. Julie was employed with the Stewartville School District as a para-professional for 29 years until her retirement. Bob was a member of the Communications Workers of America. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, raising animals on the farm and had a large vegetable garden. Bob loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife – Julie and his 2 sons – Matthew (Shelly) and grandchildren - Easton, Charleston and Jackson of Lakeville, MN and Corey (Morgan) of Faribault, MN; 2 sisters - Susan Haedtke of Winona, MN and Nancy Stever of Mesa, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister – Mary Braatz.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes there will be no public service or visitation. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Hamilton Cemetery in rural Racine. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Bob are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com