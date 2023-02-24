Robert A. Vitse

Robert (Bob) Allen Vitse, of Rochester, MN, formerly of Harmony, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at The Waters on Mayowood Special Care Unit.

Robert was born in Preston, MN, on October 26, 1931, to Elmer and Verna (Torkelson) Vitse. He grew up on the home farm, attended country school, and finished his education in Wykoff, MN. Robert married Mary Kingsley on March 26, 1951. They lived in Harmony, MN, for many years before moving to Rochester in 2005 to be closer to family. Bob worked for the Fillmore County Highway Department for 35 years as an equipment operator. After his retirement from the county, Bob worked in the shipping department at Harmony Enterprises, and he enjoyed creating small woodworking projects in his spare time.

Robert is survived by two sons, Edward (Janet) Vitse and Michael (Merri) Vitse, both of Rochester, MN; sisters, Louis Storhoff of Reedsburg, WI, and Charlotte Shanahan of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary, who passed away in 2015; his parents; and brothers, Wallace Vitse and Warren Vitse.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home followed by a short prayer service in the chapel. There will be a private family burial in Fountain Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff of The Waters on Mayowood Special Care Unit and Mayo Hospice for the care given to Bob.

Memorials are preferred to the Fountain Lutheran Cemetery Association or Mayo Hospice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.