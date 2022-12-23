Robert Arnold “Bob” Peloquin, 92, passed away on December 21, 2022. Born in Rochester, Minnesota June 22, 1930, he graduated from Hibbing High school in 1948 and Hibbing Junior College in 1950. Bob was a veteran, serving on active duty with the Minnesota National Guard 47th Infantry Division 1950-1952, during the Korean War. While on duty, Bob met Carol Westad, and they were married in 1954. Following military service, Bob graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education. Bob and Carol celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in the summer of 2022.

Bob, affectionately known as “Mr. Pel” or “Pelder the Welder” by his students, was an industrial education teacher in the Hibbing School District from 1955-1991. If you took welding at HHS during those years, he was likely your instructor and you may even still have the benches, stools, or chairs that were class projects. Bob started the HHS downhill ski team in the late 1950’s and coached until 1972. In the inaugural year, he and team members cleared trees to create a ski run down Maple Hill.

Bob spent many summers teaching generations of students how to drive. His own children never quite graduated from driver’s ed, as he continued to provide instructive feedback each time they drove him anywhere. He taught evening classes in welding and mechanics at Hibbing Vocational College and through community education. His careful, thoughtful instruction and exacting standards well prepared his students for employment in the trades and industrial technology. Many former students expressed their gratitude for his excellent and often entertaining teaching style. He in turn enjoyed each moment visiting with his former students and learning of their personal and professional accomplishments.

Bob kept busy in retirement with Senior Bowling, Curling, and Golf. He continued downhill skiing well into his 80’s and greatly enjoyed ski trips out West with son Richard and the 3M Ski Club. He and Carol entertained a steady flow of family members all summer long at their home on Big Sturgeon Lake north of Hibbing. Bob’s children and grandchildren have wonderful memories of their time spent at “The Lake.”

Robert’s Catholic faith was an integral part of his being, and he was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing and a 62-year member of the Knights of Columbus Hibbing Council 1649.

He was also a member of the American Legion Post 222 as well as several education associations.

Robert is survived by his wife Carol; children Steve (Kay), Mary Wulf (Jerry), Kathy Asman (Randy), Deb Olson (Blake), Richard, Jim (Liz), Amy Dahl (David), and Jane Fink (Tim); 26 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Stella and Louis Peloquin, and children Jill and Michael Peloquin.

Funeral arrangements through Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN. Wake will be held on Thursday, December 29 at Dougherty Funeral Home from 5-7 PM with rosary at 6:30 PM. Wake will continue on Friday at 10AM at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing, with funeral service beginning at 11:00AM. Lunch will be provided after the service.

Bob was most proud of his family and their families. He greatly enjoyed the young men and women in his classes during their time in school and for many years after retirement as their paths crossed. In life as on the road, Mr. Peloquin would like you to keep a few things in mind: make sure you leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead, move into the proper lane well ahead of your upcoming turn, and always signal your intention!

