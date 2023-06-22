Robert B. Dickman

Robert Brent Dickman was born December 4, 1940, in Saskatchewan Canada and died peacefully in his sleep on June 19, 2023 in Lake City, MN.

Robert “Bob” was an adventurer with a love of travel, photography, hiking, cycling, carpentry and being an experienced aircraft pilot. Out of high school he joined the military and eventually was appointed a Petty Officer First Class serving as a Battalion Commander in the Vietnam War in 1962. He went on to earn multiple Letters of Commendations in Infrastructure Engineering, and many accomplished certificates and awards as a Naval Officer in the Vietnam war. Because of his veteran status, he strongly supported the Disabled Veterans Association. His career span brought him back to his home state of MN as a Project Engineer in Lake City, MN. You would frequently see him biking up 1,324 feet above sea level on Coffee Mill Mountain in Wabasha.

He is survived by his sisters, Arlene and Marjorie, brother Donald, and niece Dottie and grandnephew Devan.

Bob chose not to have a public memorial but rather a private Naval Veteran’s service. In lieu of memorials, please contribute a monetary donation to the Disabled Veteran Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals and, think of him as you do. He will appreciate that. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com