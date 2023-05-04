Robert “Bob” Connaughty

Robert “Bob” Owen Connaughty was born January 6, 1931, on a farm in Utica Township, Minnesota. Through the years, he moved to different farms with his family. While growing up, he milked cows and worked in the fields. He started working in construction (Koepp Company) building water towers, etc. He moved to Lake Zumbro and built a house on the lakefront. He married Jeanette Burt on December 22, 1971. He and Jeanette then bought a farm near Chatfield and lived in a mobile home for two years while building their log home. They lived there from 1977 to the present. He continued in the construction field and built several log homes while also farming 80 acres.

Bob was an avid water skier. He loved boating and fishing with friends and family. He enjoyed trips to the Red Wing Casino with special friends and family for great buffets and fun.

On April 24, 2023 (age 92), Bob had a stroke and passed away on April 29, 2023 at St. Marys Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota. His long-time physician, Dr. T. McLeod, brought him through many surgeries and enjoyed sharing talks with Bob about his pet rooster and pet rabbit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Grace, his two brothers, Norman and Tom, and sister, Harriet Parsons.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his sisters, Jackie Hendershot of Stewartville, Noreen (Shel) Plath, of Rockford, MN, and his brother Keith (Marilyn) of Lanesboro.

The Memorial Service for Bob will be held starting at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held starting one hour before the service in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1119 11 1/2 Street SE Rochester, MN 55904.

