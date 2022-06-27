Robert “Bob” Domaille

Robert Richard Domaille, 92, of Rochester MN, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Seasons Hospice.

Bob was born October 29, 1929, in Rochester, MN to Frank and Emma (Ziemann) Domaille. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1948. On September 2, 1948, he married Barbara B.

Brumm at the Salvation Army in Rochester, MN. His relationship with the Salvation Army continued throughout his life. His mother died when he was 3 and he was forever grateful for the support his family received from the Salvation Army in his early years.

Bob began his career in the auto business in 1945 washing cars at Postier & Eggers. He then became an office clerk followed by a promotion to office manager. In 1967, Bob bought the dealership and eventually built a new building on 37th St NE and renamed the business Domaille Motors. He retired in 2000, after 55 years in the business.

He particularly loved fishing, golfing, and creating things in his workshop, including whimsical birds that he made for Ronald McDonald House residents and unique pieces of furniture. He and his wife were active members of the First Baptist Church, now named Autumn Ridge Church.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his son, Michael (Nancy) Domaille of Big Sky, MT; his daughter, Deborah (Dallas) Neville of Byron, MN; his son, Bruce (Kelly) Domaille of Byron, MN; his son, Timothy (Kathlene) Domaille of Rochester, MN; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 pm Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Autumn Ridge Church with Pastor John Steer officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:30-5:00 pm preceding the service.

Memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army or Seasons Hospice of Rochester, MN.

