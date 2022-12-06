Robert “Bob” Hoenk

Robert “Bob” Donald Hoenk died peacefully at home in the care of his family, on December 4, 2022, at the age of 92. Bob was one of four children born to Alvin W. Hoenk and Ida A. Sell near Potsdam, MN on May 2, 1930. He attended rural and parochial schools through 7th grade and eventually graduated 8th grade from Corras Rural School near Viola, MN. From there, he made the choice to stay at home and farm with his father. At the age of 15, he paid 25ȼ at the License Bureau to get his driver’s license and had a great time kicking up his heels with friends. Two years later he purchased his first car, a 1940 Chevy Business Coup for $600 cash. On May 19, 1950, he married his partner for a lifetime, Lavonne “Bonnie” L. Parker, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, Minnesota. They rented a 234-acre farm one mile south of Elgin which they eventually purchased once they saved enough money. This was where Bob farmed and raised livestock, and where he and Bonnie raised their six children. In 1984, he stopped farming and took a job with Elgin’s City Maintenance, working for 13 years until semi-retirement, and after that worked various part-time jobs like meat packing at Lakeside in Plainview, driving tractor, hauling fertilizer, and repairing rental equipment. The couple moved from the Elgin farm to Pine Island, Minnesota in 2001, where they lived for 14 years, until moving to SE Rochester in 2015.

Bob served as Director of the Plainview Farmers Mutual Insurance Company for 35 years, Director of the Rural Fire Association for 34 years, Director of the Elgin Creamery for 10 years, Supervisor on the Elgin Township Board for 10 years, as well as various offices on the Church Council at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, MN. Bob was well known for his hobby of raising Shetland ponies on the farm. He enjoyed hitching them up to his red wagon and giving rides to his children and grandchildren. He also loved to fish, whether it was a pond, a lake, or a pro taking him out on the ocean. Once he stopped milking cows, he also had time to enjoy woodcarving, golfing, going for bike rides, and traveling with Bonnie. They bought a fifth wheel camper and took it on numerous trips to Northern Minnesota, to winter in Arizona, and even enjoyed a 2-month cross-country drive across Canada to see Alaska. Bob will always be remembered best for his devotion to God, kindness, patience, “gift of gab”, having a “pair and a spare”, and his sense of humor.

He is survived by his son Steven (Sue) Hoenk of Byron, MN; daughters Tamara Konicek of Rochester, MN; Nancy (Gregg) Carlson of Rochester, MN; Brenda (Wayne) Meyers of Elgin, MN; Kim (Dean) Jensen of Rochester, MN; Melissa (Andy) Mazur of Huntley, IL; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Leone Hoenk; Glenda Hoenk; Nadine Siem; Kaye Willis; and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie (June 10, 2022), brothers Kenneth and David Hoenk, and sister Darlene Wehrs.

The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Pastor Adam Koglin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Elgin Cemetery in Elgin.

Bob’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for all the nurses and support staff at Promedica Hospice for their excellent care of Bob and his family these past 6 months. They are especially grateful to his Care Manager, LaVerne, RN, for her outstanding dedication. She is an angel walking among us.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rochester, Minnesota.

