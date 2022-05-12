Robert (Bob) Joseph Heppelmann of Bellechester, MN passed away peacefully at his home on May 11th, 2022 at age 99. He was born to Frank and Mary (Krick) Heppelmann on January 6th, 1923 in Bellechester where he lived his entire life. Bob married Mary Perrotti at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mazeppa, MN on November 30th, 1963.

Bob was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Cathoic Church where he attended school,

served as a council trustee and usher. He was an 80 year member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2751. Upon completing the 8th grade, he worked on the family farm until starting his own livestock and grain hauling business. After retirement he continued to drive truck for Poncelet Metals and local farmers.

He is survived by his wife Mary of 58 years, three daughters, Patricia (Danny) Mensink,

Elizabeth (Brian) Majerus and Denise (Jeff) Heppelmann-Wangsness, eleven grandchildren, Kathleen (Mark) Mueller, Rachel, Nathan, Hannah and Sarah Mensink, Nicholas, Joseph, Natalie and Michael Majerus, Lauren and Olivia Wangsness and three great-grandchildren Ethan, Lydia and Isaac Mueller, four brothers; Leo, Edward, Richard, Kenneth and one sister Mary Cedar and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary, brothers George and Arnold and infant sister.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester at 11AM on Tuesday May 17th. Visitation will be held Monday May 16th at Mahn Funeral home in Zumbrota from 3:30-7pm with the praying of the rosary at 3:30 by the Knights of Columbus and one hour prior to the service at the church.. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Smile Trains, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Mary’s Cemetery fund.