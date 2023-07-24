Robert “Bob’ Kunert

Robert “Bob” D. Kunert, age 82, of Ostrander, MN died Thursday July 20, 2023 at his home with family by his side.

He was born March 27, 1941 in Fort Dodge Iowa. Bob attended and graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1960; following high school he worked at the Caterpillar Plant in Peoria, IL for a short time. After returning to the Spring Valley area he went to work for Larson Construction as a crane operator. He then went to work for Carlton Penz at Riverside Sand and Gravel and then for Lowell Penz and Rick Penz with Fraser Construction where he worked until his retirement in 2002. Bob was a proud member of Local 49 for over 60 years. Over the years he enjoyed traveling, camping, line dancing, fishing, boating, time on the beach, watching his grandson Austin race, and spending time with his wife and family and his dog Brownie. Bob was united in marriage to Pam Erichsen on June 2, 1973 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Pam Kunert of Ostrander, MN, his children; Brenda Lucchetti of TX, Michael (Lonnie) Kunert of IL, James (Lisa) Kunert of FL and Teresa (Tyler) Boehm of Spring Valley, 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and siblings Kathleen Brinton of AZ, Marge (Roy) Tudor of WI, Otis (Sue) Kunert Jr. of Ostrander, Timothy (Mary) Kunert of Rochester, Kirk (Betty) Kunert of Spring Valley and Paul (Peggy) Brinton of IA. He was preceded in death by his Parents Marjorie and Otis Kunert Sr. and his birth father Robert Brinton.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday July 24, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ostrander, MN with Pastor Herman Bakker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Sunday July 23, 2023 also at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ostrander and 1hr prior to the service on Monday.

