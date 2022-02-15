Robert “Bob” Laudon, 92 of St. Charles, died Friday, February 11, 2022 at Riverbend Assisted Living in Rochester.

Bob was born December 4, 1929 in Pleasant Grove to Arthur and Anna (Franzen) Laudon. On June 15, 1963 he married Margaret (Page) Luhmann and welcomed her three children into this life with open arms. They enjoyed 37 wonderful years together before she passed away in 2000. They enjoyed traveling, boating and camping together. Bob’s love of history encouraged him to spend 15 years doing research to write his family genealogy. He traveled throughout the United States and Germany to accomplish this. The Olmstead County Historical Society has a copy of this on display along with his early 1953 Homelite Single Man Chainsaw. He was a longtime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in St. Charles and was an excellent example of a strong Christian man to all of us. He knew and loved God, his church and his family. He was such a gentle man to everyone he met.

Bob worked 35 years with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. He loved his job as field supervisor. Some of the programs he worked with were Barberry Wheat Rust, Dutch Elm Disease, Oak Wilt, Gypsy Moth Eradication, Sugar Beet and Potato Inspector.

He is survived by his children, Martin (Joan) Luhmann and Larry (Barb) Luhmann; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; his step-daughter, Kaye Ross; his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Clarence & Norman; and a sister, Marquerite Lawrence.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in St. Charles. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.