Robert “Bob” Liddy

Robert Phillip Liddy, 87 of Rochester, died peacefully on January 17, 2022 at Cedar Court Assisted Living in Adams, MN where he had resided for 7 years.

Bob was born on March 16, 1934 in LeRoy, MN to Alice Liddy. He grew up in LeRoy, MN and graduated from High School there. Soon thereafter, he began working at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester as a custodian. He was proud to retire after over 40 years. On August 22, 1959, he married Sharon Ryan in Eyota at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. The couple made Rochester their home. Bob loved a good conversation with anyone, any time, any place. He was known as a “jokester” who would tell tall-tales and loved to cruise car lots, picking out his favorites. He, Sharon, and the family, loved to go for car rides and take the “scenic route” for a getaway, especially to Lake City, MN. Stopping to eat along the way was always on the agenda.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon, of Adams, MN, his daughter Jane (Mark Schellhammer) Sandmeyer of Rochester, his grandchildren Chris Sandmeyer of Rochester, Megan Sandmeyer of Rochester and two great-grandsons Kael and Kyler Sandmeyer of Winona.

He is preceded in death by his mother and his son Todd Liddy.

The Funeral Service for Robert will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30AM in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel with Father Thomas Loomis officiating. Burial will be in Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, Eyota, MN.

