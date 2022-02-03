Robert “Bob” Prouty, 93, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022 surrounded by family.

Born in Austin, MN to James and Emma Prouty, Bob was an impeccable man, fiercely motivated, dedicated and endlessly caring for those he loved without need or desires of recognition. He possessed a strong work ethic by the age of 14 which continued throughout his life earning respect from all who knew him.

He grew up on the family farm near Rochester with 8 siblings. Bob enlisted into the Army and served in the Korean war. He then graduated from Kansas City Electronics School and worked as an engineer at KMTV in Omaha filming celebrities like Johnny Carson, Ed McMann and Julius LaRosa. When Bob returned to Rochester in 1957, he opened the First Avenue Café. He sold the café and managed the Copper Kettle until 1966. He landed his career job as an insurance agent with American Family for 28 years until his retirement in 1995. Loving his work, he hated to retire. His most recognizable advertisement boasted his picture stating, “Not Just Another Pretty Face!”

On September 6, 1963, Bob married the love of his life, June (Harreld) Prouty. They celebrated 58 years of happiness together and had two children: Julie Stevens and Rodney Prouty. Bob also had two children from a previous marriage: Sharon Tix and Kandi Lockhart.

Bob had many interests the first of which was his love of playing music. He played guitar and sang in multiple bands well into his 80’s. He never took the spotlight and instead highlighted every other member on the stage. He especially loved the intimate family gatherings where he could pull out his guitar and a family sing-along would ensue. Through music he met his wife, June, a young, beautiful vocalist who took his breath away. Together they performed with magical harmony. In addition to his interest in music, Bob enjoyed playing sports especially handball and tennis which he sought any opportunity to play a game or two. Fast pitch softball, bowling, pool and ping pong were also among his favorites.

Civic minded, Bob was active in Civitan, Rochester JC’s, Chamber of Commerce and the Elks Lodge. He operated a Chartered Ski Club for Kellogg Jr. High packing more than 4 coach busses for a weekly trip to one of the many area ski hills. Bob provided this service for 6 years without compensation. Rather he directed proceeds to the school’s general fund so all student’s had an opportunity to participate.

Most of all, Bob enjoyed going out to eat, singing a song with June, and family gatherings. Deeply respected by all and deeply loved by his family Bob was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive role model for all who knew him. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, June, children Sharon, Julie and Rodney, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings and daughter Kandi.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904 at 10:30. Service is at 10:30 am with visitation one hour prior.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Prouty family;