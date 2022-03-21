The Mass of Christian Burial for Robert “Bob” Rath, age 96, a longtime Stewartville, MN area farmer will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday (March 25, 2022) at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial with military graveside honors by Stewartville American Legion Post 164 will follow at the church cemetery. Mr. Rath died Friday (March 18, 2022), surrounded by his loving family at his daughter’s home in Rochester, MN.

Robert John Rath was born September 20, 1925, to Tony & Suzanna “Susie” (Stein) Rath in Dunlap, IA. Bob grew up in Iowa and the Missouri Valley area where he worked on the family farm raising corn, soybean, and seed oats. As a United States Marine, Bob served in WWII as a Brig Warden and Color Guard. After being honorably discharged, Bob worked for Barnett Company as a Semi driver and pipe fitter for anhydrous tank throughout Iowa. Later, Bob and a younger brother, Bernard “Bernie” Rath moved to Racine MN to continue the family business of successful farming. It didn’t take long for the word to get around that the brothers could repair everything from small engines to heavy farm equipment, and another successful business for the “Rath Brothers” was started.

Bob was a lifetime member of Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church. He served on the board maintenance committee and was an usher for several years – he was very dedicated to his religion. Bob was also a life-time member of the American Legion Post 164 in Stewartville, and a proud 36+ year member of the Root River Antique Historical Power Association.

Bob fell in love with Lillian Alice Gendreau on a blind date; they married on December 30, 1960 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville and had two daughters, Diane, and Barbara.

Bob was known for being an extremely generous, funny, and kind person, he is the definition of a loving husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and great friend. Throughout his life, Bob has remained faithful to God, his wife, family, and friends. Words cannot express how much he will be missed

Bob is survived by his two Daughters; Diane (Tom Petersen) of Cottage Grove, MN, and Barbara (Sean) Harrison of Rochester, MN, his Grandchildren; Corey (Rachel) Ress, Tyler (Kiana) Ress, Paige (Sean, Jr) Haggerty, Max (Janessa) Harrison, Alexis Harrison, and his great-grandchildren; James, Emma, Lennox, Hayes, Ames, brothers; Bernard Rath of Racine, MN, Philip Rath of Sioux Rapids, IA, Elmer (Donna) Rath of Cedar Park, TX; his Sister, Lucille Fitzsenry of Storm Lake, IA. Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian, his parents, Tony & Susie Rath and brothers - Melvin, Michael, Walter and Raymond Rath.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories of Bob are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com