Robert “Bob” Sonnabend

Robert “Bob” Alvin Sonnabend, 85, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023.

Bob was born in Madelia, Minnesota, on July 25, 1937, to Erich and Leona (Franke) Sonnabend. He attended school in Garden City and Amboy, graduating in 1955. Shortly after graduating, Bob was hired by IBM and headed to Endicott, New York. He married the love of his life, Carol Conrad, on July 12, 1957, in Vernon Center, Minnesota. Upon returning from New York, the couple briefly lived in Stewartville before settling in Rochester. They had three children, Mike, Steve, and Wendy.

Bob was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, serving as an elder, usher, and on the board of education. He enjoyed morning coffee at the gas station, his red Ford trucks, fishing, boating, playing cards, John Wayne movies, NCIS, and anything World War II. He took great pride in his garden, especially his tomatoes. Bob was active with his children, coaching football, baseball, leading a scout group, and attending many school events, concerts, and games. He continued to cheer on his grandchildren and followed them through high school.

He is survived by his wife Carol; son, Mike (Jane) Sonnabend; daughter Wendy Sonnabend; seven grandchildren; brother Denny; sister Beverly; and several nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his son Steve; his parents; a brother, Jerry; and sister, Marilyn.

A funeral service officiated by Pastor Adam Koglin will take place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Rochester on Saturday, May 13, at 11:00 a.m. A livestream of the service will be available at www.redeemer-rochester.com. A visitation will take place one hour before the service.

Memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com