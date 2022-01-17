Robert (Bob) Toogood, age 89, died on January 11. Bob was born on August 23, 1932, at the Toogood homestead farm on 16th St SW in Rochester. He was one of six children.

Bob was known as Rochester’s “movie mogul” having spent over 55 years in the theater business, which started when he was an usher at age 16 at the Château Theater. Through the years at one time or another, Bob managed all of the city’s theaters including the old Rochester Outdoor. He was featured a number of times in the Rochester Post Bulletin for his long-time career in the theater business as well as the leadership he provided to his profession. His upfront focus of greeting customers by taking tickets led to most of the city’s folks knowing “Bob Toogood.” His lengthy tenure resulted in his having many second generation employees.

After graduating from Rochester High School in 1951, Bob went to Rochester Junior College where he got his degree in accounting. He also attended the University of Minnesota and spent time in the Air Force.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Grace, three brothers, Jack, George, and Roger. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Williams and Sharon Toogood Froehle.

Due to Covid, services will be held at a future date. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery where four generations of Toogoods currently reside.