Robert “Bob” Watson

Robert “Bob” Wayne Watson, 73, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 24, 1949, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Lionel and Clarice (Ebert) Watson. His family split their time between Truman, MN and Spider Lake, Marcel, MN where he developed a love of nature. He graduated from Truman high school in 1967; he was a 1971 graduate of the University of Minnesota, Morris and continued his graduate studies at Mankato and Winona before attaining his master’s degree in 1980 from St. Mary’s College in Winona. He was then employed as the Financial Aid Director at St. Mary’s, and later at UW-Superior, WI and Susquehanna University, PA. On June 6, 1981, he was united in marriage to Jean Masters. In 1990 he began working for Dairy Farmers of America in Zumbrota retiring in 2010. His passions were fishing, enjoying every moment with his children and grandchildren, and attending arts festivals. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; two daughters, JoDee (Roger) Jevne of Decorah, IA and Jennifer (Samuel) Flottum of Rochester; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Nicole) Jevne, Nathan (Nichole) Jevne, Mycole (Abbey) Jevne, Sydney (Jarrett) DeFrang and Sierra (Jordan Ly) Flottum; eight great grandchildren, Michael, Xavier, Brooke, Hunter, Gabriella, Gavin, Claire and Chloe Jevne; brother, Donald (Bonnie) Watson of New London, MN; a niece, Sara Watson, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Clarissa Jevne; maternal and paternal grandparents and in laws, Howard and Norma Masters.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice staff, as well as the many neighbors who showed such kindness in the face of difficult times.

A celebration of life for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Burial will be at a later date at the St. Paul’s Cemetery in Truman. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.