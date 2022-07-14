Jan. 15, 1936 - May 22, 2022

WANAMINGO, Minn. - Robert Born, 86, Wanamingo, Minn., and Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, May 22, in Wanamingo from leukemia.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 23, at Church of the Resurrection in Rochester. Father Loomis will officiate. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. A luncheon will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Stewartville, MN American Legion Post #164, or Stewartville, Minn. VFW Post #8980.