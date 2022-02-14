Robert D. Wellik

Robert Dennis Wellik, 72, of Ashtabula, OH, and a former Stewartville, MN resident passed away of natural causes on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH.

Robert “Bob” was born on August 17, 1949, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN, to Edward J. Wellik and Clara D. (Schulz) Wellik. He attended Stewartville and Spring Valley public schools and graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1967. He then attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, SD, graduating in 1971 with honors, with a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering degree. Bob worked in various locations including Morenci, AZ; Evansville, IN; England; Australia; Philadelphia and Palmerton, PA; and ultimately in Ashtabula, OH, for SCM Chemicals/ Millenium Chemicals/ Cristal USA. He retired after 35 years of employment and continued to make his home in Ashtabula. As one of his colleagues said, he was a witty and wise man. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Bob is survived by 1 sister and 2 brothers - Edward (Sharon) Wellik and Dean (Janice) Wellik both of Stewartville and his sister - Carol (Lloyd “Scott”) Lynch of Rochester. Nieces and nephews include Wendy Reinhardt, Brian (Linda) Wellik, Jodi (Mark) Rother, Jarrod (Stephanie) Wellik, Cory Lynch, and Sara (Wayne) Grieves, along with numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial service for Robert will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday (February 18, 2022) at St. Johns Lutheran Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev. Justin Kumfer officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Pleasant Valley Twsp, MN. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Robert are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com