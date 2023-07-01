Robert Dean Narveson

Robert (Bob) Dean Narveson of Plainview, died at the age of 85 on June 29th, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Care Center, in Wabasha, MN. He was born on March 16,1938 to Selmer and Edna (Kellogg) Narveson of Preston, MN.

He graduated from Preston High School in 1956. He married Anna Mae Holets on October 3, 1959 at the Chatfield Methodist Church in Chatfield, MN.

Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961 and served in the VietNam war from 1962-1963.

He worked at Heileman Baking Company from 1964-1985 and the Rochester Post Bulletin as the distribution manager from 1985-2000, where he retired.

Robert and Anna lived in Rochester for 30 years and moved to Plainview in 1997.

Bob was a member of Peace United Methodist Church of Plainview-Elgin, MN. He was also a member of the Plainview American Legion, William Allen Post 179.

Bob loved being a Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, and most of all being married for 63 years to the love of his life, Anna (Ann). He was talented in ink pen drawings and singing hymns. Bob and Ann taught Sunday school and served on several committees in church. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports and ballet, landscaping their several homes, fishing, hunting, eating out at Applebee’s, Culver’s, and Cabin Coffee. He enjoyed watching stock car racing, especially when son Todd announced the races. Bob and Ann loved to dance.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Anna (Ann).

His children: Todd (Laura) Narveson of Rochester, MN; Kari (John) Kastner of Rochester, MN and Amy (Aaron) Pretzer of Plainview, MN

Grandchildren: Cody, Jacob (Tia), Madison, Matthew (Miranda), Megan, Nick, and Zachary.

Step-Grandchildren: Molly and Wyatt

Great-Grandchildren: Evie, Isaac, and Levi.

Companion dog Rusty

Sisters: Bette Narveson, Marlys (late Curtis) Vogen

Brother: Alan (late Karen) Narveson, special friend Kate

Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and niece.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Schad and Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview, MN with Pastor Mark Woodward officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Military rites provided by Plainview American Legion Post 179 Color Guard immediately following the service. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Special thanks to the staff at St. Elizabeth’s Care Center, especially the memory care staff and residents whom we grew to know and love. Also a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice who provided so much comfort to Bob and his family. We will forever be grateful to you for making his last days comfortable. Thank you to Schad and Zabel Funeral Home for their guidance and arrangements.