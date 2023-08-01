Robert E. Anderson, age 82, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023 at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN.

Robert Edward (Andy) Anderson was born January 11, 1941 on the family farm near Grand Meadow, MN. He moved with his parents, Thomas and Genevieve (Griffing) Anderson and baby brother, Garry, to Austin, MN when he was 6 years old. He attended and graduated from Austin High School in 1959, then proudly served in the United States Navy from 1959 - 1963 on the USS Whetstone LSD. He returned home and found employment at IBM where he worked 30 years at various jobs, ending as facilities coordinator.

He met the love of his life, Eileen Hillson, in 1963 at a dance and they were married in 1965. He became a proud dad to his two sons, Dean and Greg. After retirement, he worked at Think Bank then started his own business, Bob’s Building Services. In 2000, he enjoyed full retirement.

Bob enjoyed life, was a life-long learner, loved reading and expanding his knowledge. He loved spending time at home working on “do it yourself” projects, computer and investing. He participated in numerous hobbies over a lifetime including bluegrass music, a self-taught banjo player, wood carving and wood working, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, snowmobiling, traveling by motorhome, and Navy reunions to name a few. He loved nature and found peace in the outdoors and God’s beauty.

Bob is now at peace and was blessed with the loving care provided by his wife, Eileen, and Season’s Hospice House.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Eileen Anderson of Rochester, MN; two sons, Dean (Michelle) Anderson of Byron, MN and Greg Anderson of Rochester, MN; brother, Garry (Connie) Anderson of Coon Rapids, MN; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Sharon Kay; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen (Don) Ahlstrom.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 4, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church, Rochester, MN, Season’s Hospice House or charity of donor’s choice.

