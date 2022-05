May 16, 1930 - May 20, 2022

GODFREY, Ill. - Robert E. Lyons, 92, Godfrey, Ill., died Friday, May 20, in Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, Ill. Burial will be in the church’s cemetery.

Arrangements by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.