Robert E. Schopp

Robert “Bob” Ellsworth Schopp was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on August 28, 1928 to Ellsworth and Pearl (Moser) Schopp. He died peacefully at 93 years of age in Rochester, Minnesota surrounded by family at Season’s Hospice House.

Bob served in the US Army and was a World War II veteran. He was married to Alice Jo Rosenauer for 32 years. Together they welcomed three children: Melanie (Mike) Bee of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Joan (John) Hunn of Ely, Minnesota and Robert (Patty) Schopp of Edina, Minnesota.

He earned his mechanical engineering degree from Kansas State in 1954. He was recruited to IBM and enjoyed a successful career that spanned 32 years. In his time at IBM he worked in New York, California and Minnesota and held many patents. He continued his innovation into retirement with more patents. He always had his next project in the works on his draft board. If you had a problem, he had a solution.

In 1982, he married Blondell (Bobbi) Zimmerman Elford in Rochester, MN. In their 40 years of marriage they enjoyed so much together including traveling, 15 years of snow birding to Arizona in an RV, gardening, bird watching, family time and supporting MN sports. In fact, he enjoyed watching The Twins until his last day.

Bob was the ultimate grandpa to all, regardless of blood relation. He was the kind of person that one strives to become. His kindness and gentle nature touched all corners of his life. Any critter or bug that found its way into his house benefitted from his catch and release philosophy. In fact, it wasn’t uncommon for him to be rehabbing the neighborhood wildlife back to health in his bathtub. He was widely known as Grandpa Bob in his community through his 16 years of literacy and tutoring volunteer work at Elton Hills Elementary. He always had a new joke up his sleeve that ended in the most infectious laugh.

Bob is survived by his wife, Bobbi; his children; his step-children, Sonja (Jeff) Judd and Brett (Faye) Elford; his grandchildren, Raquel, John, Hannah, Ben, Lindsey, Brianna, Andrea, Ross and Ashley; and six great-grandchildren with a seventh on the way; his extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mauna and Dee Porter.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, Minnesota with full military honors. In memory of Bob, memorials may be given to the Ronald McDonald House or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Season’s Hospice and Dr. R. Stroebel for their support and expertise.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Schopp family; to share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com