Robert Elmer Born

Robert (Bob) Elmer Born, age 86, passed away from a month long illness with leukemia at his home, surrounded by his children.

Bob was born January 15, 1936 in Stewartville, MN, son of Marion and Elmer Born. Bob spent most of his childhood in High Forest, MN, where he enjoyed friendships for 80 years.

Graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1953, he later met and married his love and best friend, Gladys Perko on August 20, 1955 in Ely, MN.

In September of 1955, Bob joined the Army for two years, stationed in Pasadena, CA.

After returning to Rochester, MN in 1958, Bob joined IBM and worked for 34 years in Quality Engineering. Bob and his wife raised their family in Rochester, until moving to Wanamingo, MN two years ago.

Bob lived life enthusiastically and always found joy and laughter with family. He had many lifelong friendships which he also cherished. His positive presence will be immensely missed by all who loved him.

Bob is survived by his three children; Desiree (Greg) Haspert, Ramsey, MN; Bob (Joan) Born, Byron, MN; Mike (Karen) Born, Neenah, WI; Grandchildren Amanda Haspert, Eric Born, Natalie (Aaron) Johnson, Ryan Born, Camille Born, Meghan Born, Erin Born, and great-grandson Jayden.

Bob is further survived by his brothers Bill and Don Born, his sister Diane Bengtson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Gladys, on April 23, 2020; as well as his parents, newborn brother Gary, niece Brenda, brother-in-law Steve Bengtson, cousins and dear friends.

A funeral service for Bob will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection, 1600 11th Ave. SE, Rochester. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father Loomis officiating, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, 500 11th Ave., NE, Rochester. Please join us for a luncheon back at Resurrection immediately following the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to Stewartville, MN American Legion Post #164, or Stewartville, MN VFW Post #8980.

