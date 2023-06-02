Robert F Gregerson

Robert Floyd Gregerson, 96, of Rochester, MN died Sunday May 28, 2023 in his sleep at Homestead of Rochester.

Bob was born May 19, 1927 to Henry and Mabel Gregerson, one of six children. He was born in a log cabin on the family homestead outside Bemidji, Minnesota.

Bob graduated from Bemidji High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the US Navy, being discharged in 1946 at the war’s end. Bob returned to Bemidji to attend college and continue courting Patricia Gregerson, whom he met in high school. Bob and Pat celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary in March. They had four children.

Bob started with IBM Corporation in 1948, eventually coming to Rochester in 1958 to work in Personnel until his retirement in 1987.

Bob is survived by his wife Pat, daughters Susan of California and Nancy of Oregon, son Kevin (Gloria) of Minnesota, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Michael (Patti) and his five siblings.

Bob loved staying at his cabin in northern Minnesota. He was a talented conversationalist, able to show interest in and talk with anyone.

Bob and Pat enjoyed traveling with the Elderhostel program.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 16 at 1:30 PM at Homestead of Rochester, 1900 Ballington Boulevard, Rochester. Use the main entrance, and the concierge will direct you to the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Homestead of Rochester (Bellemoor Memory Care) or Seasons Hospice of Rochester. Their staff cared for Bob and supported Pat with dedication and compassion. The family is grateful for their service.