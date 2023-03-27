Robert Faulhaber

Robert “Bob” Faulhaber of Rock Dell, Minnesota passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital from complications of a tragic motor vehicle accident. Bob was born in Hayfield, Minnesota, the son of Albert and Lois (Baker) Faulhaber. He grew up in Rock Dell working on the family farm and having fun with cousins, Vic and Gary Lee.

Bob attended school in Hayfield where he developed lifelong friendships and fondly recalled fun as the first male cheerleader since a medical condition sidelined him from participating in sports. Bob met Patricia (Anderson) at Hayfield school. They were married in 1961 and had four sons who they raised on the family farm in Rock Dell.

Bob loved working outdoors crop farming, milking cows, raising cattle and hogs, and calibrating planters. His hobbies included fishing, playing cards, bowling, watching sports, going to auctions, restoring tractors and tractor pulls. Bob was a life-long 4H member who participated in his youth, coached his sons’ softball teams, served on the Olmsted County Fair Board, and was a Beef Advisor. His love for 4H continues through his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who shared his passion for farm life with an amazing memory and told entertaining stories from his youth.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Al (Julie Schwarzrock), grandchildren: Gene (Lori) Faulhaber, Signe Faulhaber, Kory (Mara) Faulhaber, Kady (Jake) Busho; Jeff (Deb Mullenbach), grandchildren: Josh (Chelsea) Faulhaber, Jerrod (Cassandra) Faulhaber, Caleb (Karly) Faulhaber; Ted (Kristen Buseman), grandchildren: Courtney (Victor) Austin, Abigail Faulhaber; and Michael (Velerie Merritt), grandchildren: Madalynn Johnson, Brody Johnson, Ethan Johnson, and Olivia Faulhaber; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; step mother, Jen Faulhaber; sister, Shirley (Dave) Dickie; and granddaughter, Roberta Faulhaber.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Czaplewski Funeral Home, 501 2nd Steet NW, Hayfield, MN (507-477-2259). The family will have a private burial.

