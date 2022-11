July 2, 1935 - Nov. 9, 2022

OTTERTAIL, Minn. - Robert Gerhart, 87, Ottertail, formerly Brownsdale, Minn., died Wednesday, Nov. 9, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Hayfield, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, Minn. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Austin.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.