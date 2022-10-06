Robert Glarner

Robert Charles Glarner, loving husband to Lynn Glarner and amazing father to two sons; Jamie and Robby Glarner, passed away on October 1, 2022. Beloved by his family and friends, the loss of Bob leaves a huge void in our hearts.

Bob was born on March 16, 1966 in Rochester, MN to Charles and Eunice Glarner. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester in 1984, then continued his education at Mankato State Univerisity receiving a Bachelors Degree. He married Lynn Pember in 1991, moving to Mapleton, MN shortly after that. He enjoyed many interests: cars, hunting, tinkering around the house and computers. His interest in computer lead him to establish Computer Bob’s, Inc. He worked long and hard to establish an excellent business where many of his customers truly became great friends.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lynn (Pember) Glarner; children, Jamie Glarner and Robby Glarner; father, Charles Glarner; sisters, Linda (Larry) Peterson, Deborah (Doug) DeWeese; Nephews, Adam (Nikki) Peterson, Paul Peterson, Grant Peterson, Mike (Erica) DeWeese, Tim (Nicole) DeWeese; Great-nephew, Max Peterson.

We are hosting a Celebration of Bob. Join us as we share favorite stories and celebrate what this amazing man meant to us on October 16 at Country Inn and Suites in Mankato, MN, 12-3 pm.

Come watch the Vikings game with us and enjoy food, special memories and a beer in Bobs honor.