Dec. 5, 1961 - May 11, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Robert H. Rippentrop, 60, Pine Island, Minn., died Wednesday, May 11, in Mayo Clinic’s Methodist Campus from complications of JAK2-Myelofibrosis, a rare form of chronic leukemia.

A luncheon and celebration of life gathering will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at VFW Post 4114 in Spring Valley, Minn.