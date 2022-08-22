Robert “Bud” Holst, 94, died peacefully at home August 16, 2022. He was born to Ruth (Stoltz) and Robert Holst April 13, 1928, baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview April 25, 1928. He grew up in a Christian home, graduated from Plainview High School in 1946, and started farming. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Nov. 1950, serving in Korea, in the Army Security Branch until Nov. 1953.

He married Norma Green Feb. 20, 1954 at Community Presbyterian Church, Plainview. They continued living in Plainview raising their three children, moving to Rochester in 1989.

Bud’s career included farming, ag related sales, and American Family insurance agent. He enjoyed his retirement years working at Piper Hills Golf Course.

Bud’s love of sports began with him playing high school sports and continued as he watched his children and grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed following the PEM sports teams and was an avid Vikings and Twins fan.

Bud enjoyed time with family and friends, Canadian fishing trips, his Wisconsin cabin, bowling, golfing and traveling.

He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 92 (Korean War Club), and VFW.

Bud is survived by wife Norma of Rochester; son Jay (Robin) Holst of Plainview, daughters Amy (Gene) Brundell of Sioux Center, IA, Jenny (Michael) Schumacher of Rochester; grandchildren, Annie Henderson (Austin Jevne), Ashley Holst, Alise Holst, Nick (Afton) Brundell, Jack (Ashley) Brundell, Alec (Sarah) Schumacher, Allison Schumacher; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother Kent Holst of Anoka, sister Betty Green of Brainerd; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents Rob and Ruth; in-laws Jean and Philip Green; sister and brother-in-law Faith and Dick Crist; brothers-in-law, Jon Green and wife Sylvia, Bruce Green, Tom Green; sisters-in-law, Patricia Southard, Mary Holst; son-in-law Harmon Zylstra.

The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, with Pastor Benjamin Loos officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Bud will be placed to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Mayo Clinic Hospice. A special thanks to Mayo Clinic Hospice and Dr. Lei at the Veterans Clinic. A livestream of the memorial service will be available- please go to redeemer-rochester.com. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.