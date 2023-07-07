Robert J. Steines

Robert Joseph Steines, 89, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023 at Cottagewood Senior Communities.

Robert was born on July 23, 1933, in Stratford, WI to John and Frances (Harter) Steines. He graduated from high school in Adams, MN and later joined the U.S. Army. Most of his time in the service was spent in Germany. Robert and Patricia were married on July 16, 1960, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rochester, MN.

Bob’s interests included woodworking and old cars.

He is survived by his wife Pat and his two sisters, Madeline (Harlan) Harrison and Mary Ann (James) Nelson. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Alfonse Steines, and sister-in-law, Ruth Steines.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cottagewood and Moments Hospice for their loving care of Bob.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Fr. James Berning officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

