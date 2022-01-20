Robert James “Bob” Fox, 76 of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, peacefully at home. Bob was born on June 6, 1945 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bonnie, two sons, Jonathan (Jessica), and Brian (Rebecca), cousins, and many exceptional friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Irene Fox.

Private burial services will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery – Preston, MN, with only family members in attendance. Bob was an army veteran and served in the Vietnam War, and will receive military honors at his inurnment.

Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 5:00 pm at Charlie’s Eatery & Pub (in the ELKS Lodge room) 1654 Hwy 52 North (Hillcrest Shopping Center), Rochester, MN 55901. Open to all friends and family. Memories to be shared starting at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob’s name can be submitted to Mayo Clinic Hospice.

