Robert L. “Bob” Mueller

Robert (Bob) L. Mueller, age 68, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on August 12, 1954, in Winona, to Willard and Marie (Schlink) Mueller, and attended Lewiston High School.

Bob married Jacqueline (Nowlan) Wozney in 1974, and they were blessed with five daughters;

they later divorced and Jackie preceded him in death. Bob remained close with Jackie and her husband Darrel. In 1991, he married Melanie (Erpelding) Mueller, they later divorced but remained close; Melanie also preceded him in death. Bob met Paula Carter in 2008 and they were married in Winona in 2014.

In his younger years, Bob worked for Elden Salwey on his farm. He went on to work for Badger Equipment from 1979 until his retirement in 2017. He remained a trusted and valued consultant upon retiring, was a member of the UAW Local 316 and was awarded employee of the month during his tenure at Badger Equipment. He spent time working for Clate’s Mobil Station and Blong’s Tree Service throughout his career.

Bob was a jack-of-all trades who loved working on cars, doing carpentry, and going for rides on his motorcycle. He enjoyed adventures with his wife, Paula, and spending time with his family. His family and friends will remember him as someone who always put others before himself, was always willing to lend a helping hand and loved to laugh.

Bob is survived by his wife, Paula; sister: Kathleen “Kathy” Erickson; brother: James “Jim” Mueller; daughters: Jennifer Mueller, Michele Mueller, Amy (Calvin Richards) Reps, Toni (Tom Eisert) Mueller, and Tracy (Tom) Corcoran; his grandchildren: Savannah, Tessa (Alex), Morgyn, Christopher (Jade), Caily, Jillian, Jayci (Mason) & great-grandchild to be, Jacob, Jorja, Mitchel, and Maiya; great-grandchild: Lilah; niece: Janelle (Nick); nephews: Mike (Amy) and Josh; great-nephews: Zach (Kaliee), Dustin, and Dakota; a great-great-niece: Hazel; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Lucille “Lucy” Vickerman.

Visitation will be held from 4 PM until a time of remembrance at 6:30 PM on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Following the service there will be a casual affair for friends and family on-site.

Flowers will be welcomed, and memorials are also appreciated. Online condolences or memories may be left for Bob’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.