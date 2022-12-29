Robert L. Milbrandt, 91, of Rochester, MN passed away on December 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital.

Robert Lawrence Milbrandt was born on September 14, 1931, in Elma, IA to parents Lawrence and Louise (Johanns) Milbrandt. After graduation from high school he was inducted into the US Army where he served from 1952-1954 in the Engineers operating heavy equipment to help rebuild the Autobahn in Germany. On June 12, 1954, Robert married Ann Haehn at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams, MN. Bob then began his career as a Project Engineer for IBM. After retiring from IBM Bob worked at Sam’s Club. The couple had four children, Robert J., Susan, Laurie, and Chris.

Bob enjoyed volunteering with the Boy Scouts and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his many years of service. Bob and Ann were long time members of the Pi R Squares Square Dancing Club in Rochester. In his spare time Bob enjoyed woodworking, especially building things for his grandchildren and later great-grandchildren, as well as working on construction projects for friends and family.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert J. (Monica) Milbrandt of Eagan, MN, Susan Milbrandt of Rochester, MN, Laurie Wilkemeyer of Owatonna, MN, and Chris (Cindy) Milbrandt of Rochester, MN; eight grandchildren, Jacob Wilkemeyer and his significant other, Natalie, Christopher (Erin) Milbrandt, John (Jaime) Wilkemeyer, Michael (McCall) Milbrandt, Jeremy Wilkemeyer, Megan Milbrandt and her significant other, Dan, Matt Milbrandt and Katie (Dacota) Gaffke; great-grandchildren, Braiden, Ashton, Alexis, Alina, Evelyn, Madilyn, Derek, Maya, Hazel as well as a great-granddaughter on the way; and his sister, Lucille Werner of Osage, IA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; and his parents, Lawrence and Louise, along with his sisters Kate and Bernice and brother Ralph.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 6, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901), with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Columbarium following the service.

