Robert L. Miller

Robert Lee Miller, 86, of Rochester, MN, passed away on March 14, 2022, at his residence in Rochester, MN.

Robert was born on July 19, 1935 to parents Ralph and Eva (Collins) Miller in Dayton, Ohio. He was one of 6 children. Robert attended Roosevelt high school, and later joined the Army, proudly serving his country for three years. Following his honorable discharge, Robert worked in Sales.

Robert enjoyed riding his Gold Wing, reading, playing cards, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He loved helping his friends and anyone in his apartment building. It could just be a simple ride to the store or lending his ear to a neighbor. He loved sharing his stories with others. His faith was strong, and he had Jesus in his heart. We know he is celebrating all his glory with the rest of his family who have passed before him.

Robert is survived by his children, Kelly (Eric) Calvert, Robert (Diane) Miller, Michael (Heather) Miller, and Leslie Miller; grandchildren, Chris (Brittany) Miller-Calvert, Chelsea Calvert, Chase(Cheyenne) Calvert, Nick (Callista) Calvert, Amber Miller, Sarah Miller, David Miller, Tyler Miller, Quinten Miller, Holly Miller, Noah Hosler, great grandchildren, Lilly Calvert, Sophia Calvert, Levi Miller, Mackenzie Miller, Zoey Miller, Jamison Calvert, Jackson Calvert; sister, Jerry Collins; Nieces Carrie (David) Scheiding, Kim (Terry) Gorman, Nephew Steve Collins.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Eva; sisters, Wanda Shoemaker, Marge Schwartz, and Patricia Carrier; and brother, Jim Miller.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, March 18, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW, Rochester, MN 55901), with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 1:00 pm at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. The family would like to invite you to a reception at 5:00 pm at Whistle Binkies on the Lake, in Rochester.

