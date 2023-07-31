Robert L. Wilcox

Robert (Bob) Lowell Wilcox, age 78, of Rochester passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Bob was born Dec. 25, 1944 in Faribault, MN to Ernest and Esther Wilcox. On Jan. 29, 1966, he married Toni Odell in Stewartville, MN. They raised 4 children together. They were divorced in 1992.

In 1998 Bob met Joan Struckmann. They loved ballroom dancing and bowling together. They were married April 20, 2002, at the Little Brown Church in IA. They currently are members of Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Bob enjoyed working at Marigold Dairy Kemps in Rochester as a warehouse foreman where he worked for 44 ½ yrs. He always had fun on the forklift hauling cartons back and forth in the lot. Bob had a great relationship with all the employees he worked with during his career there. He decided to retire in 2010 to enjoy time with his son Mike and his brother Jerry fishing and hunting. Going up North to fish for the biggest Walleyes and Northerns was a highlight of the summer. Joan and Bob were competitive with each other having fun on their bowling league where he proudly displayed his trophy when he played a 299 game. When the kids and grandkids came to visit he would light up and his smile would brighten his soul.

Along with his wife of 21 years he is lovingly remembered by his children Michael (Krista) Wilcox, Roger Wilcox, Barbara (Devan) Timm and Melissa Wilcox all of Rochester; his stepchildren Tammy Defrang (Stewartville), Jim (Gina) Struckmann (Grand Meadow) and Lisa (Jeff) Willert (St. Clair), 13 beautiful grandkids and 8 amazing great grandkids; Sisters Patricia Wolff (Webster city), Sandra O’Reiley (Zumbrota), and Brothers Jerry (Yolando) Wilcox (Zumbro falls), and Keith Wilcox (Rochester) will all remember the generosity and loving heart he gave.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Jarvis, Sharon Heintz and Janet Fry, brother-in-law Ronald Wolff and his 3 nephews.

The family of Bob would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff and nurses of Season’s Hospice for the care they provided to him during his last days of his life and the support they provided for the family.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.

