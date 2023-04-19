Robert “Lefty” Schoenmann

Robert “Lefty” Joseph Schoenmann, 91, of Rochester passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on April 14th at his home at Riverbluff in Rochester, Minnesota.

Robert “Lefty” was born January 28th, 1932 in Spring Green, Wisconsin to Hieron J (HJ) and Mildred Schoenmann. His family moved to Rochester, Minnesota where his mother was receiving life-saving treatment by Mayo Clinic for tuberculosis.

Lefty graduated from Lourdes High School in 1950. He was an avid sports player with a passion for basketball and baseball. His pitching experience earned him a visit from the recruiters from the Chicago Cubs with a fast ball clocked at 94 mph. Up until 2020, Lefty played softball for 30 years on both the Arizona and Rochester senior softball leagues while continuing to embrace professional sports as a dedicated fan to the Twins and Vikings.

After high school, Lefty went on to study business at Rochester Community and Technical College, following which he worked at Sears, Roebuck and Company as Division Manager of the Garden Shop, and later in the Appliances Department until he retired.

On June 18, 1954 Lefty married Patricia “Patti” Ann Melby at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester, Minnesota. Together, they raised four daughters while residing in Rochester. When Lefty retired they moved to their second home designed by Patti and built by Lefty in 1970 on Lake Robinson in Wabasha, Minnesota.

Through the years, Lefty enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as well as his sweet yorkie (Tigger), teacup poodle (Kali Jo) and schnauzer (Katie). He loved duck hunting and fishing on the Mississippi River, and was known as a River Rat. Lefty had many hobbies, mostly that evolved around his family and friends, including gardening, woodworking and collecting and selling antiques with his wife, Patti.

Lefty was a stranger to no one and found great purpose sharing in the successes, joys and challenges of those around him. Lefty was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life, a dedicated son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a strong faith, adored his family and friends and was full of passion and love, and gave everything of himself in everything he did.

Lefty will forever be in our hearts and missed deeply, especially by his wife of 68 years, Patricia “Patti”; children Cindy (Ron) Robertson of Oronoco, Becky (Mark) Wood of Gilbert, Arizona, and Kathy (Jamie) Dolan of Dover, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Lefty is preceded in death by his mother and father, his younger brother, Harold “Sugar” Schoenmann and oldest daughter Debra Jones of Byron, Minnesota.

The Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1114 3rd St SE, Rochester with Rev. Jim Berning officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. All are invited to the luncheon downstairs immediately following Mass. Christian burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Hospice in Rochester, Minnesota or Paws and Claws Humane Society.