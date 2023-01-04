Robert Leo Herr

Robert (Ben) Leo Herr, formerly of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away Monday January 2, 2023 of complications from cardiovascular disease. Ben was born on March 12, 1935 in Austin Minnesota to Leo and Irene Herr.

Ben served in the air force during the Korean war. He was a helicopter mechanic in Alaska. After his honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. In 1963 he moved to Rochester with his wife Patricia to pursue his career at IBM as a mechanical engineer. He was an IBM employee for 30 years and a resident of Rochester for more than 50 years.

Ben was a self-taught woodworker. He used his carpentry skills to assist in the building of his homes including flooring, trim and kitchen cabinets. He also crafted fine furniture and collaborated with his wife Pat in her crafting business. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Vikings.

Ben is survived by his children, Laura, Michael, Cindy and Daniel (Kolleen); grandchildren Nicole (Luis), David, Rachel (Andrew), Lauren, Hayden, Jake and Dylan; in-laws Jim & Debbie Goergen; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Pat, his parents, his only sibling Donna Thomas, and in-laws Robert Thomas and Robert & Judy Goergen.

Private family services will be held at Fort Snelling.