Robert Levin

Robert Warren Levin, 101, of Rochester, MN died Sunday May 8, 2022 at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.

Robert “Bob” was born on January 6, 1921 in Parsons, KS to William and Bertha (Baldwin) Levin. He graduated from US Grant High School in Portland, Oregon in 1938 and attended Harvard as a chemistry major. His assigned advisor was professor George Kistiakowsky a connection which would later earmark him for the Manhattan Project.

Bob’s fun-loving roommate encouraged Bob to join a ballroom dancing class where he met gregarious Vicky Crosby. So taken with her, he asked if she would be his partner for the remaining classes. Vicky not only agreed to that arrangement but eventually became his partner for life when they married in June of 1942, a marriage that lasted until Vicky’s passing 74 years later.

In 1944, Bob was recruited by Union Carbide for a top-secret military project that brought Bob and Vicky to New York where he began work on separating uranium 235, a focus of the Manhattan Project. His job as a scientist in the program moved Bob and Vicky 19 times in the first two years of marriage. During his career, Bob directed various Union Carbide laboratories in Paducah, KY and Oak Ridge, TN. Bob retired as Director of K-25 Technical Services Division in Oak Ridge, TN in 1983.

Bob was an Eagle Scout. He was an avid ham radio enthusiast licensed first on June 1, 1937. He kept up his license with call letters AA4EU. He was awarded honorary titles of Duke of Paducah and Kentucky Colonel for his services to his community and his state through the years including serving on the board of directors for the Girl Scout Council, and the Boys Club of Paducah. He loved to learn and was fascinated by new science regarding the universe.

He was in Harvard’s Grand Study, a longitudinal study of adult development of 268 physically and mentally healthy Harvard college sophomores selected from 1939 to 1944. Participants were evaluated every two years for over 75 years. Findings published in Dr. George Valiant’s book Triumph of Experience concluded “the warmth of relationships throughout life has the greatest positive impact on life satisfaction.” Bob felt that he was living proof that having the love of his life Vicky by his side was his secret for living to 101.

Bob is survived by his daughter Carolyn McIntosh, his granddaughters Katherine (Jeff) Henderson and Meredith (Eric) Christensen as well as his great grandchildren Ian and Colin Henderson and Owen and Annika Christensen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother William (Lucille) Levin and son-in-law Robert McIntosh.