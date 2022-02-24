Robert M. Wallerich, 91 of Wabasha and formerly of Reads Landing, MN and Plainview, MN, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Gundersen – St. Elizabeth Health Care Center, Wabasha.

Robert Michael was born September 5, 1930, in Wabasha to Frank and Mary (Clemens) Wallerich. He graduated from St. Felix High School. He served in the US Army from 1952-54 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. On October 27, 1956, he married Orlene Van Houten at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha and together they raised two children, David and Susan. Orlene passed away January 8, 2015.

Bob was formerly employed at DiAcro, Lake City, MN for 28 years and for IBP for six years, retiring in 1994. He was a former member of St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha and St. Joachim’s Catholic Church, Plainview. He was a member of the Burkhardt-Roemer VFW Post 4086, Wabasha, and the American Legion Post 50, Wabasha. Bob was an avid deer hunter since the 1950’s.

He is survived by his son David (Kristene) Wallerich, Reads Landing; daughter Susan Fernholz, Plainview; two grandchildren: Matthew (Samantha) Wallerich and Kara (Erich) Firzlaff; five great grandchildren: Ahna, Haylee, Landyn, Norah, and Paige; his siblings: Mary Lou Rutz; Norbert Wallerich; sister-in-law Mary Wallerich; and other relatives.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Orlene, brothers: Joseph Wallerich and Francis Wallerich, sisters-in-law: Mary Pat Wallerich and Colleen Wallerich and son-in-law Edward J. Fernholz.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, February 28, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha with military honors provided by Burkhardt-Roemer VFW Post 4086, Wabasha, and the American Legion Post 50, Wabasha.

Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 27, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Felix Church.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com