Robert Michael Bradley passed away on June 6, 2022 in Meredith, New Hampshire. He was born on April 8, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The funeral service will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00am followed by a reception at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. His burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Greenwich, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association.