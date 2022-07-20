Robert Odell Byro Sr., was born on August 24, 1932 and passed away on July 20, 2022, at the age of 89.

Bob married Caroline J. Holmes on April 18, 1956 in North Mankato, MN.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Caroline (January 15, 1995) and his three brothers.

He is survived by his children, Robert Jr. (Doris) Rochester, MN, Lynn (Terry) Bennett, Bagley, MN, Steven (Patricia), Eden Prairie, MN, six grandchildren, Shannon Sieg, Heather Kordaris, Rachel Bennett, Michelle Bennett, Samuel Byro, Anna Byro, and five great grandchildren

He served in the U.S. Army SigC. 1953- 1955 in Salzburg, Austria. Member of Legion Post 92. Member Korean War Veteran Club.

Mr. Byro was a salesman for Kraft Foods and Rochester Business Products, Inc.

He coached with Mr. Ted Brink, for the Rochester Youth Football League.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday July 25, 2022 at Zumbro Lutheran Church 624 3rd Ave. S.W. in Rochester. Visitation will be from 10:00 am-11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Byro family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com