Robert Raymond Jones, 91, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022, at River Bend Assisted Living in Rochester.

Robert was born January 20, 1931, in Genoa, MN to William and Mary (Frutiger) Jones. He enlisted in the military and proudly served his country as a fleet sailor with the US Navy. Robert met his future wife, Rosemarie at a Navy function and they later married on February 21, 1954, in Cambria Heights, NY. After they were married, Robert and Rosemarie returned to Rochester in 1954. Robert worked as a supervisor for HiMEC in Rochester and retired after 43 years of service. He loved animals, especially dogs, enjoyed fishing and traveling with Rosemarie. Robert was a hard worker with a big heart. He was always helping others with any electrical or mechanical issues. Above all, Robert was a charter member of Rochester Seventh-day Adventist Church, he was a faithful servant and a man of strong faith.

Robert is survived by his children: Maria (Randy) Strain of Minneapolis, MN, Michael Jones of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Mark (Vickie) Jones of St. Michael, MN, and James (Michelle) Jones of Montana; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Bradley (Clarice) Jones and sister, Betty Ostrem. Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemarie; four brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Rochester Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1100 37th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Pastor Bradley Booth will be officiating with a private family inurnment at Fort Snelling National

Cemetery. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com