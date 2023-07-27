Robert S. McClocklin

Robert “Bob” Samuel McClocklin, 80, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away on the evening of July 23rd, 2023, with his wife of 56 years, Susan (Deeg) McClocklin, and his dog Charlie, at his side.

Bob was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Lila (Johnson) and Samuel McClocklin. Bob attended Owatonna High School and the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a degree in metallurgical engineering. During his senior year in college, he met Susie while playing touch football. For their first date, Bob took Susie to her first Gopher hockey game on her 18th birthday. The two were married on December 17th, 1966, in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

As he collected birthdays, Bob coached Squirt hockey for over 10 years, served as treasurer of Olmsted Outreach, and volunteered at First Presbyterian Church. Bob was a past President of the Downtown Kiwanis Club, headed their fundraiser of peanut sales, and enjoyed working at the Kiwanis hockey tournaments.

Bob loved his four legged family members, sports cars, curling, robots, hockey, and golfing, fishing and traveling with friends. Family time at the cabin was one of Bob’s favorite pastimes.

Susie recalls what she loved most about her husband was his loving devotion to their family and his ability to solve any problem. Their three daughters describe their dad as kind, generous, dependable, benevolent, considerate, and respectable.

More than anything, Bob enjoyed his nine grandchildren. He took great pride in watching them cultivate their own passions and hobbies.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Lila and Samuel, and his siblings, John, Thomas, and Beth McGee. He is survived by his wife, Susie, and his children: Megan (Braden) Markham, Alison McClocklin, and Kristin (Michael) Ewing. Additionally, he is survived by his 9 grandchildren: Woodlin, Zayda, Grayden, Eli, Oliver, Rowan, Adelay, Sawyer, and Sage. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend a gracious thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice who provided comfort, support and dignity to Bob during his last days at home.

The service will be at First Presbyterian Church at 512 3rd St. SW Rochester, MN 55902 on Friday, August 4th at 11 am. There will be a visitation 1 hour before. Please join the family and friends following the service for lunch. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McClocklin family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.