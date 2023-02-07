Robert Samuel Bowron

Robert (Bob) Samuel Bowron was born on August 21, 1932 to Stillman John (Jack) Bowron, in Rochester MN. He was married to Joan Kathleen Provost, the love of his life, in Manitowoc, WI on October 4, 1952. Early on Bob was employed by the Rochester Mattress Company, followed by the Mayo Clinic where he worked as a urology technician, and later a supervisor for the Mayo cath service at St. Marys Hospital. Bob was a charter member of St. Francis Catholic Church here in Rochester. He enjoyed gardening, crafts, traveling, playing cards, dominoes, talking with and making friends with people he met. Most of all he loved God and his family.

Bob is survived by three daughters, Patti (Joel) Sackett of Rochester, Josie (Chuck) Kohlmeyer of Chatfield, and Kay (Mark) Kessler of Rochester. Two sons, Tony and Chris (Katie) Bowron both of Rochester. Five grandchildren, Kristen (Jason) Kunert and Katie (Willie) O’Neil of Rochester, Mathew (Diane) Bowron of Mankato, and Alex and Jack Bowron of Rochester. Six great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Sackett of Hudson Wisconsin, Oliver Sackett of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Avery and Cleary O’Neil of Rochester, and Peyton and Jorja Kunert of Rochester. His sisters Tess Bowron of Rochester, Joyce Jones of Chatfield and his brother Pat Bowron of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his grandson Aaron Sackett, his sister Judy Schulz, and brothers Jack, Jim and Mike Bowron.

At Bob’s request, there will be no visitation or formal services. We ask that you celebrate and honor him in a meaningful way to your relationship with him.

The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Palliative Care and Hospice teams for their guidance in our journey.