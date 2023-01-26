Robert Stanley Noser, 94, of Zumbrota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Pine Haven Care Center.

Bob was born June 2, 1928, in Berne, MN to Eugene and Rose Ann (Day) Noser. He attended school at Old Concord before moving with his family to a farm west of Pine Island in 1942. Bob worked for several local farmers while also working for George Baumgartner in his cement block plant in Pine Island. On September 17, 1950, Bob was united in marriage to Arlene Van De Walker at the Pine Island United Methodist Church. Bob and Arlene moved to a rural farm in Zumbrota, where they would share the next 68 years together. He was a member of the Pine Island United Methodist Church since 1950, a member of the Odd Fellows from 1956 and he helped organize Island Riders Saddle Club, where he also served as their president in 1958. Bob had a huge passion for riding and driving horses and wearing his cowboy hat. Bob and Arlene joined the Friendship Wagon Train in 1987 where they would ride for a week raising money for Camp Winnebago and most recent years, The Special Olympics. Bob had many horses over the years however, his special pride and joy was Amigo King, which was named grand champion in 1968. Along with riding horses, Bob also drove school bus for Mazeppa and Pine Island for 46 years and also served as a supervisor on the Pine Island township board. Bob genuinely loved people and was known for his happy go lucky attitude. He was generous with his time, had a kind word for many and possessed a laid back “almost perfect” life.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Arlene; sons, Lane “Rack” (Polly) and Lyndon “Shine” Noser; grandchildren, Shane, Tosha, Nathan, Nala, Mesa, Lane and Brett; nine great-grandchildren; one great, great-grandson; sister, Mavis Lerol, and special family friend, Sue Wegner. Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Lyle, Kelly, Haven and Richard Noser; sisters, Leora Streif, Delores Gullickson and niece, Mary Jean Geise.

The Noser family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to family, especially Gayle, friends and surrounding neighbors for all their help the past several months. Also, a warm thank you to Pine Haven Care Center and Moments Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Pine Island United Methodist Church, 200 N. Main St. Pine Island, MN. Visitation will be held 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Mahler Chapel, 209 NW 1st Ave. Pine Island and one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Tony Fink will be officiating with burial at Pine Island Cemetery. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com