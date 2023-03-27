Robert Staub

Robert Alan Staub, 62, of Mazeppa, loving husband, father, and grandfather, lost his life in a tragic accident on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

He was born on January 29, 1961, in Zumbrota, MN the son of Roland and Betty (Kupferschmied) Staub. He was raised on the family farm in Mazeppa. He married the love of his life, Fawn Stolp on August 14, 1982. When his father lost his eyesight in 1988, Robert and Fawn took over the family farm where they raised their two children. For 15 years they received annual milk quality awards for their dairy herd. In 2011 he sold the cows and started working for Joyce Atkinson as a heavy equipment operator blading roads and plowing snow while continuing to crop farm. He also worked for Roberson Rock and Lime when time allowed. Robert always had a smile on his face, he loved working and took great pride in everything he did. Even in his free time, you could find him riding his Enduro motorcycle checking on the roads he maintained. Robert was a family man who shared his knowledge and love for snowmobiling, motorcycling, and four-wheeling not only with his children but also with his grandchildren. It was not often you would see him without Fawn by his side, they truly shared a bond that could not be broken. Robert loved to take Fawn on date nights and day trips on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in the Jeep Rubicon or on the Honda Goldwing.

Robert is survived by his wife Fawn; son Chase (Aimalicia) Staub of Rochester, MN; daughter Chelsea (Slade) Hampel of Jordan, MN. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Landon, and Kylan Hampel. He was also survived by his sister Teresa Staub (Diana Lanners) of Mazeppa, MN; brother Todd (Jodi) Staub of Randolph, MN, along with nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father

Roland Staub and brother-in-law Lyn Stolp.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 7, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home at 1:00pm. Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 1:00pm prior to the service. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service.

