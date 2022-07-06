Robert W. Holtzworth

Robert Holtzworth, 87, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident passed away surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday (June 29, 2022) of natural causes, at Mayo Clinic Rochester – St. Marys Campus.

Robert William Holtzworth was born August 7, 1934 in Winona, MN to William and Clara (Vanderzee) Holtzworth. He grew up on the family farm in rural Winona, attended country school and Winona H.S., graduating in 1952. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy serving overseas during the Korean Conflict both in Korea and Japan and later served 2 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve. After his discharge he returned to Winona where he began a long career as a machinist and tool and die maker. Robert met Marion M. Emmons in 1959 and they were united in marriage on January 16, 1960 at St. Mathews Lutheran Church in Winona. Following their marriage, they moved to Anoka, MN, where Bob was employed as a machinist for Northern Ordinance. They moved to Minnesota City in 1965 and to Stewartville in 1973, where they raised their children and have continued to make their home. Bob was employed as a tool and die maker for many years including at Lake Center Industries in Stewartville and Gauthier Industries in Rochester. Marion was a homemaker and daycare provider from her home and together with Bob were foster parents for 70 foster children for nearly 14 years. They were honored in 1980 as Foster Parents of the Year by Olmsted County. Marion died on June 16, 2014.

Bob was a longtime member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville. He also was a member of the Stewartville American Legion Post 164 for many years and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at the Stewartville Care Center. Bob enjoyed working in his shop – wood or metal working, tinkering with cars or building a street hot rod from the ground up with a kit. He enjoyed reading, dining out with Marion and time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob is survived by 4 sons – David (Elaine) of Norwich, Conn.; Mark (Jill) of Faribault, MN; Terry (Cheri) of Aurora, CO and Travis of Byron, MN;

9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters – Janice Lowrie of Yankton, SD and Linda Neville of Winona, MN and special friend and neighbor – Gene Rentz of Stewartville. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother - Earl Holtzworth.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville at a future date. Burial will follow at Witoka Cemetery in rural Winona, MN. The family suggests memorials to Seasons Hospice in Rochester or to the Stewartville Care Center.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Bob are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com