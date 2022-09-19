We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Robert W. Pfaff

Published September 19, 2022 11:13 AM
Robert W. Pfaff Jr, 69, passed away peacefully on September, 15, 2022, after a short battle with  cancer in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Bob is survived by his wife Rebecca (Harnack); his children Jennifer Pfaff of Illinois, James  Pfaff of Washington, Anthony Pfaff of Colorado and Claire Pfaff of Maryland. He is also  survived by two sisters: Suzanne Pfaff Bockstedt (Russell), Cynthia Pfaff Danewick, and many  nieces and nephews. 

Bob’s father and mother, Robert and Cynthia, brother William Pfaff and  sister Cheryl Ellison (Pfaff) preceded him in death.

Bob was born in Port Crane, NY on July 27, 1953. The Pfaff family moved to Rochester in  1957 where Bob attended schools and made many friends. He graduated from Mayo High  School in 1971.

Bob will be remembered for his unending dedication and love for his family and friends. He had  a number of businesses in Rochester and a passion for promoting entertainment. Bob brought  many national and local acts to Rochester for the enjoyment of Rochester residents and others.  He loved working with his hands. His many hobbies included pottery, gardening, drawing, and  home DIY projects. He will always be known as a master storyteller and generating contagious  humor for all around him.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00  pm, at The Eagles Club in Rochester, Minnesota.

