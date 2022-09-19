Robert W. Pfaff Jr, 69, passed away peacefully on September, 15, 2022, after a short battle with cancer in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Bob is survived by his wife Rebecca (Harnack); his children Jennifer Pfaff of Illinois, James Pfaff of Washington, Anthony Pfaff of Colorado and Claire Pfaff of Maryland. He is also survived by two sisters: Suzanne Pfaff Bockstedt (Russell), Cynthia Pfaff Danewick, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob’s father and mother, Robert and Cynthia, brother William Pfaff and sister Cheryl Ellison (Pfaff) preceded him in death.

Bob was born in Port Crane, NY on July 27, 1953. The Pfaff family moved to Rochester in 1957 where Bob attended schools and made many friends. He graduated from Mayo High School in 1971.

Bob will be remembered for his unending dedication and love for his family and friends. He had a number of businesses in Rochester and a passion for promoting entertainment. Bob brought many national and local acts to Rochester for the enjoyment of Rochester residents and others. He loved working with his hands. His many hobbies included pottery, gardening, drawing, and home DIY projects. He will always be known as a master storyteller and generating contagious humor for all around him.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at The Eagles Club in Rochester, Minnesota.