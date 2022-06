Nov. 16, 1929 - June 12, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Robert W. Wood, 92, Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, June 12, in Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home Chapel in Rochester.

Arrangements by Rochester Cremation Services.