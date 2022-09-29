Robert Weidendorf

Robert Joel “Bob” Weidendorf, 50, of Plainview died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse due to complications from suffering a heart attack. We have lost our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. Bob was born July 22, 1972 in Rochester to William and Rita (McAdams) Weidendorf. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1991 and went on to Rochester Technical College, receiving his certification in carpentry. Bob was a Union Laborer with Local Brotherhood #405. He worked at Darold Berger Masonry, Benike Construction and C.D. Smith as well as others. He was a fan of all Minnesota sports and enjoyed his annual ice fishing trip with his brother and friends to the Lake of the Woods. Bob was dedicated, hardworking, loyal, and trustworthy.

Bob is survived by his parents, Bill and Rita Weidendorf of Plainview, nine siblings, Lisa (Don) Hall of Elgin; James (Glenda) Weidendorf of Cibolo, TX; Karen (Mike) Eversman of Plainview; Mike Weidendorf of Plainview; Mary Ann Petit of Harmony; Jean (Scott) Meyer of Wabasha; Paul Weidendorf (Heather Grummons) of Plainview; Lynn (Troy) Huemann of Elgin, and Barb (Ryan) Marx of Plainview, many nieces and nephews, an aunt, Julie Hrabik of Kasson, and an uncle, Bob (Evelyn) McAdams of Mantorville. He was preceded in death by a brother, David, his paternal grandparents, Lee and Lucille Weidendorf, maternal grandparents, Francis and Adelaide McAdams, uncle and aunt, Joe and Marilyn Weidendorf; and a niece, Sara Helberg.

A Celebration of Bob’s life will be 1-4 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Plainview American Legion. Please feel free to dress casually by either wearing any Minnesota sports team apparel or 405 Union apparel as we celebrate his life, as he smiles down upon us. Bob will be laid to rest in St. Joachim Cemetery in Plainview in a private family service. God Bless Bob’s memory! Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.